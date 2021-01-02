STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
All set for Covid vaccine dry run 

Published: 02nd January 2021 09:52 AM

covid_vaccine

For representational purpose. (File | AP)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Covid-19 vaccination dry run will be conducted across the country on Saturday. The dry run will be held at three locations in each district of Andhra Pradesh. They include a teaching or a district hospital, an outreach session site and a private facility. Like in the two-day dry run, a total of 25 beneficiaries (health workers) will be given dummy vaccine at each of the 39 locations across the State.

On December 28 and 29, such an exercise was held in Krishna district on a pilot basis.Meetings under the chairmanship of collectors were held in all the 13 districts in the State on Thursday to review arrangements for the Covid vaccination dry run.  

Covid-19 vaccine dry  run at 39 sites in State

All arrangements have been made as per the guidelines of the Centre and WHO for the dry run.
The 25 health workers should visit the session site as per the message sent to them mentioning their time slot. The first vaccinating officer will check the names of beneficiaries with that of those in the list, followed by the second officer using the CoWIN app to enter and cross check their details. Dummy vaccine will be given to the beneficiaries and the data will be entered in the CoWIN  app. 

The third and fourth vaccination officers will manage the crowd, inter process communication messaging and support the vaccinators whenever needed. Every beneficiary will be kept under observation for a mandatory 30 minutes period after vaccination. The second vaccination officer will report at least two to three adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) in CoWIN app from each of the 39 locations in the State.

