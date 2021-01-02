Andhra Govt denying accreditation cards to journalists: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has found fault with the government with regard to issuance of accreditation cards to mediapersons. He alleged that by putting several riders, the government was depriving several eligible journalists from getting the accreditation cards.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Lokesh slammed the State government for continuing its suppression of the voice of the media by bringing in draconian GOs. “Through Go 142, it denied the journalists having a say in the issuance of accreditation cards. Journalists were removed from the accreditation panels,” he said.