Andhra HC dismisses petition against TTD

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Refusing to intervene in the issues pertaining to temple customs and traditions, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed challenging the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ decision to provide Vaikunta Dwara Darshan for 10 days starting Vaikunta Ekadasi. K Sainath Sarma from Tirupati filed the petition in the High Court challenging the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ decision to provide Uttara Dwara Darshan from December 25 to January 3.

In his petition, he claimed it was against Agamas and the TTD took the decision without consulting Agama pandits. Justice U Durgaprasad Rao said in general the courts do not intervene in matters pertaining to religious sentiments and temple traditions. The Judge observed that the petitioner had failed to prove that the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams’ decision was in violation of fundamental rights, hence it was not fit for hearing.