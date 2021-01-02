Andhra reports zero deaths due to COVID after seven months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: For the first time in seven months, Andhra Pradesh did not report a single Covid-19 death on Friday. At the same time, 326 fresh infections emerged from 58,519 samples tested between Thursday and Friday 9 am. Active cases fell down to 3,238 even as the total aggregate rose to 8,82,612 and the toll remained at 7,108.

Another 350 recoveries were reported in the 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 8,72,266.According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the State completed 1,18,84,085 sample tests, at the rate of 2,22,548 per million population, turning out an overall infection positivity rate of 7.43 per cent.

Highest number of 53 cases were reported from Krishna district, 45 from East Godavari and 44 from Chittoor in the 24 hours. A total of three districts recorded less than 10 cases each with Prakasam adding just seven to its aggregate.

East Godavari district, which has registered over 1,23,740 cases, continues to top the list of overall cases followed by West Godavari (93,871), Chittoor (86,189), Guntur (74,798) and Anantapur (67,363). Out of the 13 districts, eight have a caseload of over 60,000.

The lowest active cases are in Vizianagaram (41), Kurnool (63) and Srikakulam (92), while the highest in Krishna (541), Guntur (512), Nellore (471), and East Godavari (381).





