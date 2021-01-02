Andhra shines in implementing Central progs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh bagged the third position in the ‘best performing State’ category in the annual awards for implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-U) Mission.

The State also bagged awards for Project Monitoring Tools and Innovative Construction Technology under special awards category, while Visakhapatnam bagged the ‘best performing municipal corporation’ award.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received the awards from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual award ceremony on Friday. Participating in the foundation laying of the Light House projects (LHPs) under Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC) across the countrwy by Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister expressed happiness over bagging the awards.