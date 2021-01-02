BHEL bags order to supply turbines for Polavaram Hydel power plant

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), a Maharatna central public sector enterprise (CPSE), will be taking up the electro-mechanical (E and M) works of the 960 megawatts (MW) Polavaram hydroelectric project (PHEP). BHEL bagged the order from Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Ltd (MEIL) for the E and M works.

According to BHEL’s statement, the scope of work includes manufacture and supply of “India’s highest unit-rating” Kaplan hydro turbines. The hydropower plant will have 12 units with a generation capacity of 80 MW each. “Major equipment for the project will be manufactured at BHEL’s manufacturing units in Bhopal, Jhansi, Rudrapur and Bengaluru, while supervision of erection and commissioning (E and C) at site will be done by BHEL’s power sector - Southern region division, Chennai,” the CPSE, which also received orders for lift irrigation projects being executed by MEIL in Telangana, said. The project will have vertical Kaplan, semi spiral turbines with a design head of 27 metres.

The project, which is being implemented and will be operated by the Andhra Pradesh Generation Corporation Ltd (APGENCO), has gained momentum with the works going on at a brisk pace. As per MEIL, which is executing the project under engineering, procurement, construction (EPC) mode, about 100.44 lakh cubic metres of excavation works have been completed as of December, 2020, as against the scope of 118.16 lakh cubic metres.

The project is coming up near Angaluru village in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district. It will come up in about 107 hectares of land to the left of the earth-cum-rock fill (ECRF) dam. The project is likely to be commissioned by 2023-24.

It may be recalled that the contract with Navayuga Engineering Company Ltd for the execution of the hydel power plant was terminated in August, 2019. Subsequently, MEIL bagged it through the reverse tendering held by the government. While the NECL moved court and got an interim order in its favour, the High Court in December disposed the writ petition filed by the company after an ‘amicable’ agreement was reached by both the parties.

According to the High Court order dated December 14, 2020, “both the petitioner and the respondents have mutually agreed to amicably settle the dispute with regard to termination of contract in relation to execution of PHEP and to that effect a joint memo of understanding duly signed by the parties is filed.”