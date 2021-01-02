Housing for all more relevant for Andhra: CM Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh bagged the third place in the Best Performing State category in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) Mission. The State also got the award for Project Monitoring Tools and Innovative Construction Technology under the special category. Visakhapatnam won the Best Performing Municipal Corporation Award. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy received the awards from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a virtual award ceremony on Friday.

Participating in the foundation stone laying of Light House Projects (LHPs) under the Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC) across the country by Modi, the Chief Minister expressed happiness over bagging the awards.

He said in tune with the Prime Minister’s vision to provide housing for all by 2022, which coincides with 75 years of Independence, Andhra Pradesh has set itself the goal and till date, 100 per cent eligible people have been provided house sites and 67 per cent of the eligible have been sanctioned houses.

Greeting the Prime Minister and people of the country on the occasion of New Year Day, the Chief Minister wished that 2021 will bring joy and prosperity in the lives of 130 crore Indians and India will completely recover from the adverse impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

CM congratulates PM for promoting eco-friendly teachnology for housing

The Chief Minister said Andhra Pradesh has taken the lead in the country in implementation of PMYA(U). The State has taken up a special drive to provide house sites to 30.75 lakh poor people and 68,677 acres of land, including 25,433 acres of government land, has been plotted and distributed to the eligible poor families.

“As many as 16,098 EWS Housing Colonies are being developed in urban areas and it is the endeavour of the government to provide required infrastructure in terms of roads, drains, water and electricity along with necessary social infrastructure for the housing colonies. The development of infrastructure is estimated to cost `12,410 crore. About 20.21 lakh houses have been sanctioned for the poor in the State so far. The government will ensure that all the houses are completed before 2022.

“The houses and house sites are being registered in the name of women beneficiaries. We are sure that this will go a long way in promoting women empowerment and ensuring financial security to women,” Jagan explained. Construction of such a large number of houses within the stipulated time is difficult without the adoption of new methodologies, innovative thinking and planning.

“The State government has procured the entire land required, so as to avoid any hiccups in the grand endeavour,” he said and thanked the Prime Minister for encouraging the State in this regard.

He also congratulated Modi for launching Global Housing Technology Challenge - India for identifying sustainable, eco-friendly and disaster resilient technologies from across the globe for housing. “At this crucial juncture of the Covid-19 pandemic, construction of houses at this mammoth scale will give a huge boost to the economy. besides providing employment to people belonging to over 30 occupational trades, which contributes to economic revival,” he said.

Sanction of 8.95 lakh additional houses by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and provision of soft loans of `12,410 crore by HUDCO or other financial institutions will help the State government achieve its goal of housing for all. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishna Das, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, Minister for Housing Cherukuvada Ranganadha Raju, MP Balashowry, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Land Administration Chief Commissioner Neerabh Kumar Prasad, Housing Secretary Ajay Jain, Municipal Administration Principal Secretary Srilakshmi and other officials were present.

