Jagan wishes people a healthy, joyous New Year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated the New Year at his camp office in Tadepalli near here on Friday with ministers, officials and the well-wishers lining up to extend greetings to him.Earlier, the Chief Minister wished the people of the State a Happy New Year.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “As we begin this new chapter, wishing you all a joyous and healthy 2021. May this year bring peace and immense prosperity to our State and people. I pray that you get the strength to fulfill all your dreams and aspirations”

Priests from Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and Kanakadurga temple rendered ‘Aseervachanam’ to the Chief Minister. TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, Kanaka Durga temple chairman Paila Sominaidu, Ministers Dharmana Krishnadas, Ranganatha Raju, Mekapati Goutham Reddy, MPs Mopidevi Venkataramana, Balashouwry and others extended New Year greetings to the Chief Minister.Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, DGP Goutam Sawang and various other top officials extended greetings to Jagan.