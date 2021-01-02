Loan apps fraud case: Kurnool cop turns son over to Hyderabad Police

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Putting duty first rather than giving into filial feelings, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) from Andhra Pradesh has turned his son over to the Hyderabad Police for his involvement in the loan apps fraud. The ASI, who works in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh, called up the cybercrime police in Hyderabad and handed over his son to them.

He had tipped off the Hyderabad Police after he noticed that his son was working in a reputed call centre set up by a Chinese national, who swindled `21,000 crore and moved the cash in the form of bitcoins to China. The ASI, who requested the police not to reveal his identity, had told them that his son K Nagaraju had been handling four call centres -- Aglow Technologies, Liufang Technologies, Nabloom Technologies and PinPrint Technologies in Bengaluru. Nagaraju, who gained experience by managing the call centres, had taken his brother Eswar Kumar to Bengaluru and Pune where they operated the call centres.

The officials said the ASI had asked Nagraju to return home urgently. The son, not suspecting his father’s intentions, came home to a team of the Hyderabad Police waiting at his residence to take him into custody. They shifted him to Hyderabad, and, based on the information that Nagaraju had divulged, the police arrested the head of the four call centres -- Zhu Wei alias Lambo, a Chinese national.