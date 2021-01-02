New lease of life for 65 history sheeters in Andhra

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Prakasam police gave 65 history sheeters a new lease of life by removing their names from rowdy sheets. A programme, ‘New Year - New Life’, was organised by the police at the Police Kalyana Mandapam here on the occasion of New Year on Friday.

Prakasam SP Siddharth Kaushal said the “New Year- New Life” programme was organised to remove the names of 65 well-behaved people from rowdy sheets. “These people should forget their past and do good things to get recognition in the society,” the SP said.

A total of 65 people (seven from Ongole sub-division, 20 from Darsi sub-division, 18 from Kandukur sub-division and 20 from Markapur sub-division limits) were handed over certificates of removal of rowdy sheets. The SP warned of reopening the rowdy sheets against them if they revert to their old ways.