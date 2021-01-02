Vijayasai sees TDP hand behind idol vandalisation at Ramatheertham

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM/VIJAYAWADA : Vandalisation of Ramatheertham temple idol took a political turn with YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy alleging the hand of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu behind the incident.Speaking to mediapersons in Visakhapatnam on Friday, he claimed that TDP leaders resorted to vandalisation of Rama idol to divert the attention of people from Chief Minister Y Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house site distribution programme in Vizianagaram, as part of a political conspiracy.

SP B Rajakumari visits Ramatheertham

temple on Friday | Express

Some people visited Ramatheertham temple a day before vandalisation of the idol and they will be tracked down, he said. “There is a conspiracy behind the series of attacks on temples in the State and it is aimed at tarnishing the image of the Chief Minister. The State government is committed to upholding secular values. Conspirators cannot hide behind the curtains for long,” the MP said.

TDP chief Naidu said there was no protection to the people as well as the gods in the temples due to the indifferent attitude of the YSRC government, which was least bothered about sentiments of Hindus.

TDP seeks explanation from govt

Condemning the vandalisation of Subrahmanyeswara Swamy idol in Rajamahendravaram, the TDP chief sought an explanation from the YSRC government. “It is clearly evident that there is no safety and security to even the gods under the Jagan Mohan Reddy government’s misrule,” he said. Naidu said that the three lion sculptures, which went missing from the Kanaka Durga temple chariot in Vijayawada, are yet to be traced. The accused in torching Antarvedi temple chariot have not been nabbed.

“The government and the police are not keen on nabbing the gang involved in attacks on temples. The attacks on temples would not have continued if the government had taken swift action against the accused in the earlier cases,’’ he observed. According to TDP sources, Naidu will visit Kodandarama Swamy temple at Ramatheertham on Saturday.

Vizianagaram district Superintendent of Police B Rajakumari inspected Kodandarama Swamy temple on Ramatheertham hill on Friday. The SP said the probe into vandalisation of temple idol was hampered due to protests by political parties and visit of leaders to Ramatheertham. “Five special police teams were formed to investigate the idol vandalisation. However, the investigation was affected as they have to focus on maintaining law and order in view of protests at the temple site,” she said, appealing to the political parties and organisations to cooperate with the police in speedy probe of the incident.

Sri Tridandi Ramanuja Jeeyar Swamy of Sreemath Upanishat Siddharata Acharya Peetham in Kakinada visited Bodakonda at Ramatheertham. Ramatheertham is known as Ayodhya of Uttarandhra. Describing the idol vandalisation as an attack on Hindu religion, the seer demanded stringent action to prevent recurrence of such incidents in the future.

No safety even to gods under YSRC rule: Naidu

Protests hampered idol vandalisation probe: SP

