YSRC MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy succumbs to Covid-19

His funeral will be held at Owk at 3.30 pm on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: YSRC MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy from Owk in Kurnool district breathed his last at a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 72. He is survived by wife Sridevi, two sons, and two daughters. Ramakrishna was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on December 13 with mild fever. Later, he had tested positive for Covid-19. He was on ventilator for some time.

His funeral will be held at Owk at 3.30 pm on Saturday. Ramakrishna won the Assembly elections for the first time in 1983 from Panyam constituency in Kurnool.

Though he lost the Assembly elections in 1989 and Lok Sabha elections in 1991, he bounced back with two backto- back wins in 1999 and 2004 from Koilakuntla constituency. In 2014, he joined the TDP but lost the election. He was later appointed as the State Civil Supplies Corporation Chairman. Before the 2019 Assembly elections, he joined the YSRC.

