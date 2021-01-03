STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Botcha suspects timing of attack on temple, says accused won’t be spared

“The miscreants vandalised the idol, but they didn’t touch anything else in the temple. It indicates that the vandalism was an attempt to instigate religious sentiments.

Published: 03rd January 2021

Botcha Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Asserting that those responsible for vandalism of the temple in Ramatheertham would not be spared, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana has alleged that Chandrababu Naidu’s visit to the temple was part of his political interests. 

In a media statement, the minister said that all the reasons behind the defacing of the idol in Ramatheertham and the political or selfish reasons behind it would be revealed in a day or two. “The miscreants vandalised the idol, but they didn’t touch anything else in the temple. It indicates that the vandalism was an attempt to instigate religious sentiments.

The entire incident creates suspicion that it was done to politically favour the TDP,” the minister alleged. He expressed suspicion over the timing of the incident. “The incident happened when the Chief Minister was in Vizianagaram to distribute house site pattas.

Those who are unable to digest the YSRC success may have resorted to this. Nobody would be spared. All those responsible and the political people behind them, if any, will be booked,” he said.

Lokesh takes exception to Vellampalli remarks
Taking strong exception to the remarks made by Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has said that the former should first know the fact that the Pusapati family had constructed several temples and educational institutions. Lokesh said that after the construction of Ramatheertham, Pusapati family gave 12 villages under its control to the temple. He sought to know whether the minister was aware that the ancestors  of Ashok Gajapathi Raju constructed 105 temples in Vizianagaram. MANSAS Trust is running over 14 educational institutions, he pointed out. 

