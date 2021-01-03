STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chandrababu Naidu will be arrested soon in cash-for-vote scam: Minister

The minister claimed that Naidu will be arrested soon for his involvement in the sensational ‘cash-for-vote’ case.

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has suspected the role of Leader of the Opposition and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu in the vandalisation of an idol at Ramatheertham temple. The minister will visit the  temple in Ramatheertham of Vizianagaram on Sunday. 

Addressing the media on Saturday, Vellampalli criticised Naidu for creating unnecessary chaos in the State and said the Opposition Leader has no regard for Hindus sentiments and temples. The minister claimed that Naidu will be arrested soon for his involvement in the sensational ‘cash-for-vote’ case.

“As Naidu knew that he would be arrested soon, he started shedding crocodile tears projecting himself as the protector of Gods and temples to gain BJP’s attention,” he alleged. The minister sought an explanation from Naidu on the demolition of 50-odd temples in Vijayawada city and alleged Tantrik Puja held in Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanams to make his son Lokesh the next chief minister.

“We all respect temples and their tradition. Naidu enters temples wearing shoes, hurting the sentiments of Hindus,” the minister criticised. Earlier in the day, he conducted a meeting with endowments officials and instructed them to ensure security at all the historical temples in the State. “Stringent action will be initiated against those responsible for the attacks,” the  minister said.  

