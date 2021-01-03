STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fall in active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh, total tally at 8,83,082

Chittoor, Guntur, West Godavari districts also reported one more COVID-19 fatality each, along with Visakhapatnam.

Medical workers in protective gear stand as a woman suspected of being ill with coronavirus waits to be seen at a community health station in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Monday, Jan. 27, 2020.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: The number of active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh fell to the 3,000 level even as the state added 232 fresh cases and saw 352 recoveries and four deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The state COVID-19 chart now has 8,83,082 confirmed positives, 8,72,897 recoveries and 7,115 deaths so far, a health department bulletin said. The active caseload was 3,070, it said.

Six districts reported less than 10 fresh coronavirus cases each in a day and three more below 20.

The current hotspot districts of Chittoor and Krishna reported 56 and 40 new infections, followed by West Godavari 31 and Guntur 27.

Prakasam, Srikakulam, Kurnool districts have less than 100 active cases each while Vizianagaram has the lowest (36).

Three more districts have an active caseload of below 200 each.

Only Krishna district has 510 active cases, the highest in the state, followed by Guntur 475.

