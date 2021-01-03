STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

First police duty meet after bifurcation from tomorrow

Elaborate arrangements have been made for the first AP Police Duty Meet, IGNITE-2021, in the temple town of Tirupati.

Published: 03rd January 2021 11:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 11:30 AM   |  A+A-

Octopus commandos rehearsing ahead of the state-level Police Duty Meet to be held in Tirupati from Monday I Madhav K

Octopus commandos rehearsing ahead of the state-level Police Duty Meet to be held in Tirupati from Monday I Madhav K

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the first AP Police Duty Meet, IGNITE-2021, in the temple town of Tirupati. The meet will be inaugurated by DGP Gautam Sawang on January 4 at the AR Police Parade Grounds, and conclude on January 7. 

The department is conducting the duty meet for the first time after the State bifurcation. The objective behind the meet is to showcase achievements of the department and laurels received at national and international stages. 

The meet will focus on the importance of ‘cybersecurity’ and ‘women safety’. Students from various colleges and public, particularly women, are requested to take part in the event as the participants will be sensitised about the initiatives and programmes like ‘Disha Act’ and recent trends in cyber crimes and cyber laws, officials said. 

As part of the arrangements, a 35-member Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and Octopus commandos carried out a mock drill on room intervention, unarmed combat and hostage rescue on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IGNITE
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp