First police duty meet after bifurcation from tomorrow

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the first AP Police Duty Meet, IGNITE-2021, in the temple town of Tirupati. The meet will be inaugurated by DGP Gautam Sawang on January 4 at the AR Police Parade Grounds, and conclude on January 7.

The department is conducting the duty meet for the first time after the State bifurcation. The objective behind the meet is to showcase achievements of the department and laurels received at national and international stages.

The meet will focus on the importance of ‘cybersecurity’ and ‘women safety’. Students from various colleges and public, particularly women, are requested to take part in the event as the participants will be sensitised about the initiatives and programmes like ‘Disha Act’ and recent trends in cyber crimes and cyber laws, officials said.

As part of the arrangements, a 35-member Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and Octopus commandos carried out a mock drill on room intervention, unarmed combat and hostage rescue on Saturday.