Government removes Ashok as chief of three temples

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Amid political slugfest over vandalisation of Rama idol at Ramatheertham temple, the State government on Saturday removed TDP leader and former Union minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the chairman of trust boards of Ramatheertham and two other temples.

The Revenue (Endowments-II) Department, through a memo issued by Secretary (Endowments) M Girija Shankar, removed Ashok Gajapathi Raju as the chairman of the Ramatheertham temple trust board stating that he had ‘failed’ to discharge his legitimate duties, address issues relating to the temple security aspects and prevent idol vandalisation.

“After careful examination of the matter and in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 28 of AP Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and Endowments Act 30/87, the government removed Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the post of FFM and chairman of the trust board,’’ the memo read. He was also removed as the chairman of Pydithalli Ammavari Devasthanam in Vizianagaram and Mandeswara Swamy temple at Mandapalli.