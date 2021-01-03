STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Govt to ink MoU with PSU to implement sand policy

Negotiations with Metal Scrap Trade Corporation in final stage

Published: 03rd January 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 10:21 AM   |  A+A-

Sand mining, Sand supply

For representational purposes

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   Negotiations of the officials of the Mining department with Central agencies with regard to sand mining and supply in the State are in the final stage. The State government is likely to enter into an agreement with Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC), a public sector undertaking, next week.

It is learnt that though it is confirmed that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be exchanged with the MSTC, talks are continuing  to decide whether the agency will take up the task of implementing the revised sand policy of the State government on its own or it will appoint another agency.

When contacted, Principal Secretary (Mines and Panchayat Raj and Rural Development) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi told TNIE that the talks with the MSTC are in the final stage and that an MoU is likely to be exchanged next week. Stating that the first priority of the State government is to give the task of implementing the revised sand policy to Central agencies, Dwivedi said after writing to over a half a dozen Central agencies explaining the proposal, they have received response from some of them. 

It may be mentioned here that as per the old sand policy, the AP Mineral Development Corporation was entrusted with the  responsibility of sand excavation, storage and transportation. However, following complaints about difficulties in the online booking system, transportation and other issues, the government revised the sand policy, providing offline booking facilities to customers and allowing them to arrange their own transportation facilities.

While giving the nod to the revised policy, the State government also decided to give first priority to Central agencies and then only to go for private firms by calling technical and commercial bids in case there is no response from the Central agencies. Stating that the sand mining and supply is continuing in the State as per the existing policy, Dwivedi said that they were supplying more than one lakh metric tonnes of the construction material a day even as the production stands at around 80,000 MT a day.

“As all the reaches are not operational, there is shortage of sand and we are meeting the excess demand from the 15 lakh MT stored in stock yards,” he said, adding that there are some backlogs in twin Godavari, Guntur and Kadapa districts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
sand mining
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp