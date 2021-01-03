Prakasam predicament: Not much crop yield despite rise in fertiliser use

IVNP Prasad Babu By

ONGOLE: Though chemical fertilisers increase the crop yield, their gradual overuse is making farmland in Prakasam district infertile. Farmers are reaping a low yield in spite of the fact that the usage of such compounds has increased by at least 10 per cent since last year, forcing many to switch to organic farming.

Apart from Godavari districts, Prakasam, Guntur, Kurnool and Anantapur are also known for their high consumption of chemical fertilisers for a variety of crops -- from chilli and cotton to tobacco. During the Kharif season in 2019, Prakasam farmers used nearly 1.02 lakh metric tonnes of synthetic compounds, which rose to 1.08 lakh MT in 2020. Similarly, their fertiliser consumption rose from 1.60 lakh MT in Rabi season in 2019 to 1.69 lakh MT in 2020, according to official information.

U Vasantha Rao, an agriculture official, attributed the 10 per cent increase in fertiliser use to the unexpected heavy rainfall and floods under the influence of Nivar cyclone. “Many farmers suffered crop damage due to incessant rains, after which they began cultivating new crops,” he added.

“There has been a significant decline in the quantity and quality of vegetables I grow in my two acres for the last two years. My fear is that the soil quality and fertility have come down to a great extent. For this Rabi, I have decided to avoid chemical fertilisers and pesticides altogether, and switched to organic farming. The difference in results is clearly showing,” said Ch Siva Anjaneyulu, a farmer from Maddipadu.