STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

River board to discuss Rayalaseema Lift Scheme

The State water resources officials are scheduled to have a meeting with Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Monday to discuss the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme.

Published: 03rd January 2021 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2021 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Rayalaseema Lift Scheme
By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State water resources officials are scheduled to have a meeting with Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Monday to discuss the Rayalaseema Lift Scheme. The board is also scheduled to convene another meeting on January 12 to reconcile the water utilisation data by Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

According to information, Monday’s meeting will be attended by engineer-in-chief (irrigation) C Narayana Reddy and chief engineer (Kurnool) R Muralinatha Reddy for getting the detailed project report (DRP) of the proposed Rayalaseema Lift Scheme cleared. The meeting is expected to be chaired by KRMB chairman A Paramesham. 

It may be noted that the Union Jal Shakti Ministry, in the Apex Council meeting in October, had directed the State government to go ahead with the proposed project, to lift 3 TMC of Krishna water per day from Sangameswaram in the foreshore of Srisailam reservoir, only after it is technically appraised by the authorities such as KRMB or the Central Water Commission (CWC). In fact, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) also ordered that the project works be stopped until the approval is obtained. 

Subsequently, the state water resources department  submitted the DPR to the CWC in November. Though the commission, in December, asked the department to resubmit the report in stipulated format, it is learnt that it has later sought KRMB’s opinion and advised the State to get a formal clearance from the board. In this context, the KRMB has scheduled a meeting on Monday to discuss the technical appraisal of the project.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rayalaseema Rayalaseema Lift Scheme
India Matters
A vaccination dry run underway in Daryaganj, Delhi, on Saturday (File Photo| Shekhar Yadav)
When can I get Covid vaccine, how to register for it: Here are all you need to know
Drugs Controller General of India DCGI Dr V G Somani along with Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau K S Dhatwalia R during a press conference in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19 vaccines 110% safe, impotency rumours nonsense: DCGI
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Photo | PTI)
Shiv Sena confident of renaming Aurangabad as Sambhaji Nagar
Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane (Photo | AP)
Ajinkya Rahane is born to lead, he's brave and smart captain: Ian Chappell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Garbage piled up near Muttukadu beach (Express photo | Sri Loganathan V)
WATCH| Tonnes of trash wash ashore at Kovalam beach near Chennai
Farmers during their agitation against new farm laws at Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Heavy rains, winter add to woes of farmers protesting at Delhi borders
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp