Take oath at Simhachalam: Lokesh to CM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of running away from his challenge to take oath, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh has asked YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy to clarify whether or not the Chief Minister would ‘swear’ at Simhachalam Appanna Swamy Temple.

“Now, Vijayasai Reddy was talking about ‘debate’, but not accepting the original challenge. The Chief Minister has no courage to swear on God and say that his party’s allegations against the TDP were true,’’ he pointed out.

Taking to Twitter, Lokesh accused Vijayasai of indulging in mudslinging politics in order to divert the public attention from the government’s “failures”. The latest incident revealed that there is no truth in the charges made by the YSRC, he added.