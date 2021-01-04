STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh logs 232 new Covid-19 cases, recoveries increase

Four casualties increased the fatalities in the state to 7,115 while the total number of active cases stand at 3,070 only. 

Published: 04th January 2021 08:23 AM

Vizianagaram district with 41,038 cases continues to be the district with least number of total cases. 

Vizianagaram district with 41,038 cases continues to be the district with least number of total cases. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally increased to 8,83,082, with 232 new cases being reported in the last 24 hours, ending 9.00 am on Sunday. 

​With 352 patients discharged from different hospitals, in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries increased to 8,72,897.

Four casualties increased the fatalities in the state to 7,115 while the total number of active cases stand at 3,070 only. 

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Sunday, 40,177 confirmatory tests, including 8,196 Rapid Antigen tests were taken in the State in the last 24 hours. 

The total number of tests done so far are 1,19,72,780. Chittoor district reported the highest number of cases (56) followed by 40 cases in Krishna district and 31 in West Godavari district. A total of six districts reported less than 10 cases with Vizianagaram district reporting the least number of cases (3) in the last 24 hours. 

East Godavari district with a total 1,23,766 cases continues to top the list of overall cases followed by its neighbour West Godavari district with 93,924 cases. Chittoor with 86,304 cases, Guntur with 74,857 cases and Anantapur district with 67,391 cases come next. Out of 13 districts, eight districts have reported more than 60,000 cases so far. 

Vizianagaram district with 41,038 cases continues to be the district with least number of total cases. 

The least number of active cases were reported from Vizianagaram district (36), followed by Kurnool (61) and Srikakulam (69). The highest number of active cases are in Krishna (510), followed by Guntur district (475). 

Out of the four casualties reported in the last 24 hours, Chittoor, Guntur, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari district accounted for one death each. Chittoor district with 843 deaths leads the fatalities table followed by Krishna and Guntur districts with 666 deaths, East Godavari with 636, Anantapur with 597, Prakasam with 579 and Visakhapatnam district with 552 deaths. 

