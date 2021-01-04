STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh accounts for 11.8 per cent of India's fruits, vegetables

Published: 04th January 2021 09:40 AM

Vegetables

These figures account for 11.8 per cent of the country’s total production value. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh produced 257.75 lakh MT of fruits and vegetables in 2019-20, making it one of the largest producers in India. 

​The state supplied 180.04 lakh MT of fruits (banana 62.97 lakh MT, mango 50.76 lakh MT, orange 22.41 lakh MT, papaya 18.08 lakh MT, lemon 6.57 lakh MT, muskmelon 4.05 lakh MT, watermelon 3.74 lakh MT and guava 3.3 lakh MT) and 77.71 lakh MT of vegetables (tomato 26.67 lakh MT, onion 9.8 lakh MT, green chilli 6.32 lakh MT, cucumber 8.69 lakh MT, brinjal 4.32 lakh MT and bhendi 3.32 lakh MT). 

The focus is on improving network and markets across the country so that the farmers and consumers can benefit equally, said MVS Nagi Reddy, vice-chairman of Andhra Pradesh State Agriculture Mission (APSAM). He noted that the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) officially announced 2021 as the International Year of Fruits and Vegetables with the idea to improve healthy and sustainable food production through innovative technology, and reduce food loss.  

“Despite obstacles like Covid-19 and heavy rains, horticulture production was better last year. This only indicates that more farmers, mostly in Rayalaseema and upland areas of Krishna and Guntur districts, are shifting to horticulture,” he observed. 

APSAM vice-chairman said more markets need to be explored when there is an increase in production so as to ensure that the farmers do not suffer losses. 

“As domestic consumption can’t continue to be a target, focus is on supply to other States. Apart from exploiting those markets, the horticulture department has been asked to ensure smoother and faster transportation and minimal paperwork, given the goods are perishable. To promote the horticulture produce from the State, representatives will be deployed in different markets,” he added. 

At the same time, efforts to promote better quality produce with good demand through extension activities from horticulture and research institutions are underway.

Fruits produced in 2019-20 (in lakh MT)

Banana 62.97, mango 50.76, orange 22.41, papaya 18.08, lemon 6.57, muskmelon 4.05 , watermelon 3.74, guava 3.3 

Vegetables produced (in lakh MT)

Tomato 26.67, onion 9.8, green chilli, cucumber 8.69, brinjal 4.32, bhendi 3.32 

