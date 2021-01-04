Army jawan dies of cold wave in Jammu and Kashmir

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Indian Army jawan Reddeppa Naidu (38) of Gadapakindapalli in Chittoor district, died of cold wave while on duty in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. He is survived by wife Reddamma and son Satvik (9) and daughter Nishita (6).

On Sunday, the family members of the jawan said that the army officers have informed them that Naidu’s body would arrive in Gadapakindapalli on Tuesday where his last rites would be conducted.

According to his family members, Naidu had served in the Indian Army for 14 years. He recently got promoted. In his recent telephonic conversation, Naidu had informed his family that he would come to meet them for Sankranti.

On Saturday, Naidu suddenly collapsed due to the bone-chilling weather conditions. Other jawans, who spotted him lying unconscious, rushed him to an Army Hospital, but the doctors there declared him brought dead.