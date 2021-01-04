Cardiologists perform rare heart surgery in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Doctors in KIMS Hospital in Kurnool performed a rare heart surgery and successfully saved the life of a 32-year-old man.

Cardiologist Dr Raj Kumar said the patient, Nagarjuna Reddy of Giddalur, was admitted with chest pain.

​Doctors suspected a heart attack and performed tests on Reddy.

The patients’s arteries were broken and it came to light after an angiogram was performed, he said.

Doctors controlled the blood leakage through Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplast and a covered stent was placed and the life of Reddy was saved.