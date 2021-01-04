STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cuttack's e-toilet project in limbo

The project aims to provide convenience of amenities to commuters and tourists visiting the city for different purposes. 

toilet cleaner, mop

But due to lack of interest of the civic body in respect of coordinating with line department offices, the project has been delayed. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Though 11 months have passed since the first e-toilet for the city was proposed, the modular toilet project for provisioning sanitation facilities at major markets and thoroughfares is yet to take off.

Blame it on lack of coordination between Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC), Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO) and district planning office, the project has been deserted midway. 

In February 2019, it was decided to set up the first e-toilet at Buxi Bazaar, one of the oldest and busy markets of the city, as more than 5,000 people from the outside visit the market daily. 

Accordingly, the CMC had decided to replace the existing public toilets with two prefabricated modular toilets for men and women with an estimated cost of Rs 21.4 lakh from MPLAD fund. 

Executive Engineer of PHEO Sushant Kumar Ghadei, who deals with the implementation of e-toilet, said, "The estimate has been sent to the district planning office and we will issue the tender call notice after sanction of fund". 

​However, the district planning officials said the estimate is yet to reach their office. The CMC officials could not be contacted to comment on the issue.    

