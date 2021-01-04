Expedite waste management plant works: Y Srilakshmi

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Municipal Administration and Urban Development secretary Y Srilakshmi directed the GMC officials to expedite works of Jindal Waste Management Plant.

​Srilakshmi inspected the waste management plant on Sunday and instructed the officials to complete the pending works on time.

She assured the officials of providing all help for the completion of the project.

​She congratulated GMC chief C Anuradha and the officials on receiving the prestigious SKOCH Platinum Award for generating synthetic fuel from plastic waste.