First Andhra Pradesh Police Duty meet in Tirupati to commence

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A total of 1,500 police personnel, including 40 IPS officers, will take part in the four-day-long first AP Police Duty Meet, IGNITE-2021, to be held in the temple town of Tirupati from Monday. State DGP Gautam Sawang will formally inaugurate the duty meet at AR Police Parade Grounds at 9.30 am.

Series of events like signing Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with prominent institutions like IIT Tirupati, IISER Tirupati, IIIT Sri City including an interactive session by Raghuram Reddy, DIG Intelligence, to discuss problems arising out of using social media will take place on the first day of the event. Representatives from Facebook, Whatsapp and Google are a part of the meet.

Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy said, “Efforts are on to transform the duty meet into a national-stage level meet with 450 police personnel from all districts of the State performing. Octopus, Greyhounds and SWAT teams, who are exclusively equipped to deal with extreme incidents, will perform on the occasion.”

He said the objective behind organising a duty meet on such a grand note is to instil and create awareness on cybersecurity among police personnel. The SP appealed to public, particularly the youth, to channelise their ideas for betterment of the society and to serve the society by joining into police services.

The duty meet will act as a stimulant for youth who are interested to pursue a career in the police services, the SP added. The meet also focuses on the safety of women and will discuss initiatives like ‘Disha Act’, which was introduced by the State government to protect women.

Commenting on entering MOUs between the police department and premier institutes, Ramesh Reddy told TNIE, “By entering into an MOUs with these organisations, the focus is to develop and train young police officers on the recent trends in technology-related matters and create tech-savvy officers in the department.”