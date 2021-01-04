STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

First Andhra Pradesh Police Duty meet in Tirupati to commence

The duty meet will act as a stimulant for youth who are interested to pursue a career in the police services, the SP added. 

Published: 04th January 2021 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 04:06 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Police

APSP Special Battalion Officers rehearse the Guard of Honour for the inaugural Police Duty meet at AR Police Parade Grounds in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: A total of 1,500 police personnel, including 40 IPS officers, will take part in the four-day-long first AP Police Duty Meet, IGNITE-2021, to be held in the temple town of Tirupati from Monday. State DGP Gautam Sawang will formally inaugurate the duty meet at AR Police Parade Grounds at 9.30 am. 

Series of events like signing Memorandum of Understandings (MOUs) with prominent institutions like IIT Tirupati, IISER Tirupati, IIIT Sri City including an interactive session by Raghuram Reddy, DIG Intelligence, to discuss problems arising out of using social media will take place on the first day of the event. Representatives from Facebook, Whatsapp and Google are a part of the meet.

Tirupati Urban SP Avula Ramesh Reddy said, “Efforts are on to transform the duty meet into a national-stage level meet with 450 police personnel from all districts of the State performing. Octopus, Greyhounds and SWAT teams, who are exclusively equipped to deal with extreme incidents, will perform on the occasion.”

He said the objective behind organising a duty meet on such a grand note is to instil and create awareness on cybersecurity among police personnel. The SP appealed to public, particularly the youth, to channelise their ideas for betterment of the society and to serve the society by joining into police services. 

The duty meet will act as a stimulant for youth who are interested to pursue a career in the police services, the SP added. The meet also focuses on the safety of women and will discuss initiatives like ‘Disha Act’, which was introduced by the State government to protect women. 

Commenting on entering MOUs between the police department and premier institutes, Ramesh Reddy told TNIE, “By entering into an MOUs with these organisations, the focus is to develop and train young police officers on the recent trends in technology-related matters and create tech-savvy officers in the department.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IGNITE-2021 Andhra Pradesh Police
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp