STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five lakh devotees get Vaikunta Dwara Darshan in Tirumala Tirupati

 The TTD issued 20,000 online tickets and 10,000 offline tickets for locals of Tirupati and Chittoor district a day, besides 1,000 SRIVANI tickets offline. 

Published: 04th January 2021 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

After a long gap of 10 months, the TTD resumed the booking of Kalyana Mandapams

After a long gap of 10 months, the TTD resumed the booking of Kalyana Mandapams. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which for the first time in the known history of Srivari temple kept open Uttara Dwaram also called Vaikunta Dwaram for 10 days, provided darshan to more than five lakh devotees, strictly adhering to Covid-19 guidelines.

The TTD Trust Board, which met in November last, decided to open Vaikunta Dwaram for 10 days starting Vaikunta Ekadasi (December 25) to provide hassle-free darshan for devotees on the auspicious days. 

Till 2019, Uttara Dwaram used to be  opened only for two days on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi. The TTD performed Koil Alwar Thirumanjanam, ahead of Vaikunta Ekadasi, on December 22. 

Vaikunta Dwaram of Sri Venkateswara temple was opened for devotees on December 25. The TTD issued 20,000 online tickets and 10,000 offline tickets for locals of Tirupati and Chittoor district a day, besides 1,000 SRIVANI tickets offline. 

10-day darshan went off smoothly

On the first day, it provided darshan to more than 40,000 devotees. In the 10 days, the TTD Hundi netted Rs 29.6 crore. On Vaikunta Ekasadi and Dwadasi, the Hundi collection stood at Rs 4.39 crore. Nearly 21 lakh laddus were sold, while 5.12 lakh free laddus were distributed to the devotees who had darshan.

TTD Trust Board Chairman YV Subba Reddy stayed at Tirumala on Vaikunta Ekadasi and Dwadasi days and on January 1 and monitored the pilgrim flow. TTD Additional Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, who oversaw the arrangements round-the-clock at Tirumala, said they had decided to keep Uttara Dwaram open for 10 days considering the request from pilgrims and after consulting heads of mutts and Agama advisors and ensured that it went off smoothly.

TTD resumes booking of marriage halls

After a long gap of 10 months, the TTD on Sunday resumed the booking of Kalyana Mandapams maintained by it across the country for weddings and other religious activities. Majority of Kalyana Mandapams are located in Telugu States. 

As many as 300 Kalyana Mandapams are under active maintenance of the TTD. However, 45 mandapams are under renovation, including Srinivasam and Sri Padmavathi Kalyana Mandapam in Tirupati.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp