Government fails to protect shrines: BJP Mahila Morcha on recent attacks in Andhra temples
Published: 04th January 2021 08:20 AM | Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:20 AM | A+A A-
GUNTUR: BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest here on Sunday demanding that the government take steps to prevent attacks on temples in the state.
BJP district in-charge Patibandla Ramakrishna sought resignation of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao owning moral responsibility for the “government’s failure” to prevent attacks on temples.
“The minister has remained a mute spectator even as desecrations continued unabated at the temples in the last 19 months,” BJP Mahila Morcha state treasurer B Sridevi alleged.