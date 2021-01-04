Government fails to protect shrines: BJP Mahila Morcha on recent attacks in Andhra temples

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP Mahila Morcha staged a protest here on Sunday demanding that the government take steps to prevent attacks on temples in the state.

BJP district in-charge Patibandla Ramakrishna sought resignation of Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao owning moral responsibility for the “government’s failure” to prevent attacks on temples.

“The minister has remained a mute spectator even as desecrations continued unabated at the temples in the last 19 months,” BJP Mahila Morcha state treasurer B Sridevi alleged.