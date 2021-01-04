STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Human Rights Forum condemns Adoni honour killing, attack on Dalit's house

Human Rights Forum State president UG Srinivasulu said a three-member fact-finding team of the HRF visited those villages and interacted with victims' families and police officials. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Human Rights Forum (HRF) condemned the honour killing of 35-year-old Buddanna alias Adam Smith in Adoni last week and attack on the house of another Dalit youth Narasimhulu in Binigeri village of Aspari mandal of Kurnool district. 

​In a press release on Sunday, HRF State president UG Srinivasulu said a three-member fact-finding team of the HRF visited those villages and interacted with victims’ families and police officials. 

The fact finding team found that Maheswari, who hails from Kurba community, and Adam Smith, a Dalit, were in relationship for the past eight years, and when the family of Maheswari tried to marry her to a person from their own community, she left her house and went to Hyderabad, where she married Smith on November 11. 

Later, they approached the Kurnool Superintendent of Police seeking protection from the family members of Maheswari, who threatened them. However, the police  counselled the family members of Maheswari and later, the couple shifted to Adoni. Maheswari’s father Chinna Naganna along with his brother Pedda Naganna engaged hired killers to murder Smith. The victim’s parents Naganna and Suvarthamma told the HRF penal that their son was murdered after Kurba community elders decided to kill their son. 

In the second incident Narasimhulu, a Dalit youth, and Maheswari from Boya community were in relationship and when the girl’s parents fixed her marriage on January 8,  the couple left the village on December 29. The next day, around 50 people from Boya community attacked the house of Narasimhulu and ransacked it and the family incurred an estimated cost of Rs 1 lakh. Naraismhulu’s mother Narasamma said she is worried about the safety of her son.  

Aspari police registered cases against Boaya Ramanjini and 11 others under SC, ST Atrocities (Prevention) Act along with other relevant sections under the IPC. 

The HRF demanded that the government  initiate stern action against those responsible, provide police security to families of Smith and Naraismhulu and compensate Smith’s family with a job and suitable monetary aid.

