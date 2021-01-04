STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Maintain law, order in Andhra Pradesh or resign: BJP tells CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

Deodhar alleged that more than 150 incidents of damage to Hindu temples and their properties were reported under Jagan’s rule in the last 18 months.

Published: 04th January 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong objection to the alleged inaction by the State government against a series of temple attacks, BJP national secretary and party co-incharge for AP Sunil Deodhar advised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to step down if he couldn’t bring  law and order under control in the state. 

He also wondered why Jagan was not seeking resignation of Endowments Minister Velampalli Srinivas even as temples were being vandalised repeatedly.

In a statement on Sunday, Sunil Deodhar condemned the ‘desecration’ of Goddess Sita idol in Sitarama temple in Vijayawada and expressed shock over the government’s failure to protect Hindu sentiments. 

“A 40-year-old idol of Goddess Sita has been vandalised by anti-Hindu forces. In Ramatheertham, Lord Ram’s idol was beheaded. What is CM Jagan doing and what is his silence telling the country? Why don’t you seek resignation of your endowments minister? Law and order is a state subject and if you can’t handle it, step down,” he told Jagan.

Deodhar alleged that more than 150 incidents of damage to Hindu temples and their properties were reported under Jagan’s rule in the last 18 months. 

“Why are they happening only against Hindu temples? Why are you protecting those responsible? Why is a state sponsored proselytization there from your side?” he questioned.

The BJP senior leader also slammed TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for ‘shedding crocodile tears’. “When he (Naidu) was the CM, more than 50 temples were destroyed. He promised to reconstruct them, but in vain. Before elections, even you assured that the temples would be rebuilt, but you haven’t, till date,” Deodhar said, addressing Jagan. 

BJP state chief Somu Veerraju also criticised the YSRC government. He demanded immediate resignation of the endowments minister and sought an explanation from Jagan as to why the temple attacks were continuing unchecked. Somu said that the BJP-Jana Sena alliance would take out ‘Chalo Ramatheertham’  against the vandalisation on Tuesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AP Sunil Deodhar YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh Government
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp