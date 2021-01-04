New idol to be installed at Ramatheertham in a month

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM/VISAKHAPATNAM: Tense situation continues at Ramatheertham hillock in Vizianagaram district as BJP activists and various religious organisations have intensified their protests near the temple, where the idol of Srirama was vandalised a few days ago.

Religious activists, led by the joint action committee, thronged the temple in big numbers as part of the ‘Chalo Ramatheertham’ protest on Sunday.

As the police did not allow the activists to enter the temple, they raised slogans against the government and police. Similarly, BJP activists staged protests across the State. Meanwhile, police removed the protest camp of the BJP activists at Ramatheertham and deployed additional forces in the area.

Amid the tense atmosphere, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Endowments Minister Vellampalli Sreenivas visited the temple on Sunday morning.

The ministers spoke to the temple priest and other officials about the incident. Speaking to the media, Vellampalli described the incident as unfortunate.

The Endowment minister accused Opposition Leader and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of provoking religious sentiments for political gain. He also promised to install a new idol as per the Agama Shastra, following the suggestions of priests.

Botcha said they would disclose the names of people involved directly and indirectly in the incident in a few days. He also alleged involvement of Naidu and his party leaders in the incident.

“We would not spare those involved in the incident,” Botcha warned.

Meanwhile, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy lodged a complaint with the Nellimarla police against the attack on his vehicle at the foothill while he was returning from the temple on Saturday.

“Based on the complaint, we have launched an investigation into the matter,” said Nellimarla SI Damodar.

Speaking to reporters in Vizag, Endowment Commissioner Arjuna Rao said that a three-member committee of pundits will be constituted to decide on the installation of a new idol in place of the vandalised idol at Ramatheertham temple.

The commissioner said along with the ministers, endowment officials and engineering officials visited the Ramatheertham temple on Sunday.

Later, at a review meeting held with the Vizianagaram district collector, it was decided to install a new idol made as per Agama guidelines. It was also decided to install the idol by the end of January or first week of February.

The commissioner also said the ministers asked them to prepare a DPR for the development of Ramatheertham temple. He said a high-level meeting will be convened at Vijayawada on Monday during which officials will discuss measures to be taken for enhancing security at temples across the State.

Sarada seer tells minister to form fact-finding panel

Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati expressed concern over attacks on temples in the State when Endowment Minister Vellampalli Shrinivas called on him at the peetham at Chinamushidiwada on Sunday.

The seer asked the minister to constitute a fact-finding committee to probe the Ramatheertham incident.

The committee should be asked to submit a report within a time frame, he said and added that any further delay will erode the government’s image. Those behind the attacks should be identified and stringent action should be taken against them, he said.