STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

New idol to be installed at Ramatheertham in a month

Religious activists, led by the joint action committee, thronged the temple in big numbers as part of the ‘Chalo Ramatheertham’ protest.

Published: 04th January 2021 09:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers Vellampalli Sreenivas and Botcha Satyanarayana visit Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram.

Ministers Vellampalli Sreenivas and Botcha Satyanarayana visit Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM/VISAKHAPATNAM: Tense situation continues at Ramatheertham hillock in Vizianagaram district as BJP activists and various religious organisations have intensified their protests near the temple, where the idol of Srirama was vandalised a few days ago

Religious activists, led by the joint action committee, thronged the temple in big numbers as part of the ‘Chalo Ramatheertham’ protest on Sunday.

As the police did not allow the activists to enter the temple, they raised slogans against the government and police. Similarly, BJP activists staged protests across the State. Meanwhile, police removed the protest camp of the BJP activists at Ramatheertham and deployed additional forces in the area. 

Amid the tense atmosphere, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana and Endowments Minister Vellampalli Sreenivas visited the temple on Sunday morning.

The ministers spoke to the temple priest and other officials about the incident. Speaking to the media, Vellampalli described the incident as unfortunate.

ALSO READ | Attempts to disturb peace with attacks on temples will not be tolerated: DGP

The Endowment minister accused Opposition Leader and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu of provoking religious sentiments for political gain.  He also promised to install a new idol as per the Agama Shastra, following the suggestions of priests. 

Botcha said they would disclose the names of people involved directly and indirectly in the incident in a few days. He also alleged involvement of Naidu and his party leaders in the incident. 

“We would not spare those involved in the incident,” Botcha warned. 

Meanwhile, YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy lodged a complaint with the Nellimarla police against the attack on his vehicle at the foothill  while he was returning from the temple on Saturday. 

“Based on the complaint, we have launched an investigation into the matter,” said Nellimarla SI Damodar.  

Speaking to reporters in Vizag, Endowment Commissioner Arjuna Rao said that a three-member committee of pundits will be constituted to decide on the installation of a new idol in place of the vandalised idol at Ramatheertham temple.

​ALSO READ | Attacks on temples lead to YSRC-TDP slugfest

The commissioner said along with the ministers, endowment officials and engineering officials visited the Ramatheertham temple on Sunday.

Later, at a review meeting held with the Vizianagaram district collector, it was decided to install a new idol made as per Agama guidelines. It was also decided to install the idol by the end of January or first week of February. 

The commissioner also said the ministers asked them to prepare a DPR for the development of Ramatheertham temple. He said a high-level meeting will be convened at Vijayawada on Monday during which officials will discuss measures to be taken for enhancing security at temples across the State.

Sarada seer tells minister to form fact-finding panel 

Sri Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Saraswati expressed concern over attacks on temples in the State when Endowment Minister Vellampalli Shrinivas called on him at the peetham at Chinamushidiwada on Sunday. 

The seer asked the minister to constitute a fact-finding committee to probe the Ramatheertham incident. 

The committee should be asked to submit a report within a time frame, he said and added that any further delay will erode the government’s image. Those behind the attacks should be identified and stringent action should be taken against them, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Temples Andhra Pradesh Police
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp