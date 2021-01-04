Proud father salutes higher-ranked daughter on seeing her at police meet in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: It was not only a proud moment for a father but also a memorable incident for those who witnessed a Circle Inspector saluting his own daughter who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police, his immediate superior.

This happened at the Police Training Centre located near Kalyani Dam in Tirupati, hours before the commencement of AP's Police Duty "IGNITE" in the temple town. Yendluru Shyam Sundar, currently working as Circle Inspector at the Police Training Centre, Tirupati, on Sunday evening, observed his daughter Y Jessy Prasanthi involved in her work at the same Police Duty meet.

When Jessy Prasanthi saw her father, she rushed towards him and Shyam Sundar immediately saluted his superior and his daughter reciprocated, respecting him as her father. Senior police officials allocated duties of DISHA to the Dy SP. Jessy Prasanthi, a 2018 batch officer, presently posted at Guntur Urban South.

“I grew up observing my father and his dedication towards his work in the department. He is committed towards his responsibility and has respect towards his department. He is my main inspiration in joining the police department. I had closely observed his activities towards the needy while he was on duty," Jessy Prasanthi told The New Indian Express.

Senior officials who witnessed the incident appreciated both father and his daughter for their dedication and felt proud that they were part of the department. "I am very confident that my daughter will serve the department sincerely, putting all her efforts," Circle Inspector Y Shyam Sundar said.