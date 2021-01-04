STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Proud father salutes higher-ranked daughter on seeing her at police meet in Andhra Pradesh

When Jessy Prasanthi saw her father, she rushed towards him and Shyam Sundar immediately saluted his superior and his daughter reciprocated, respecting him as her father.

Published: 04th January 2021 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Circle Inspector Shyam Sundar salutes his own daughter Jessi Prasanti who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police. (Photo | Twitter/ Andhra Pradesh Police)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: It was not only a proud moment for a father but also a memorable incident for those who witnessed a Circle Inspector saluting his own daughter who is a Deputy Superintendent of Police, his immediate superior.

This happened at the Police Training Centre located near Kalyani Dam in Tirupati, hours before the commencement of AP's Police Duty "IGNITE" in the temple town. Yendluru Shyam Sundar, currently working as Circle Inspector at the Police Training Centre, Tirupati, on Sunday evening, observed his daughter Y Jessy Prasanthi involved in her work at the same Police Duty meet.

When Jessy Prasanthi saw her father, she rushed towards him and Shyam Sundar immediately saluted his superior and his daughter reciprocated, respecting him as her father. Senior police officials allocated duties of DISHA to the Dy SP. Jessy Prasanthi, a 2018 batch officer, presently posted at Guntur Urban South.

“I grew up observing my father and his dedication towards his work in the department. He is committed towards his responsibility and has respect towards his department. He is my main inspiration in joining the police department. I had closely observed his activities towards the needy while he was on duty," Jessy Prasanthi told The New Indian Express.

Senior officials who witnessed the incident appreciated both father and his daughter for their dedication and felt proud that they were part of the department. "I am very confident that my daughter will serve the department sincerely, putting all her efforts," Circle Inspector Y Shyam Sundar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
police training centre CI shyam sundar Jessy Prasanthi
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp