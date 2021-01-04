STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Search operation underway to nab leopard on prowl in West Godavari district

The officials are combing the area and making public announcements asking people not to venture out of their homes at night.

Published: 04th January 2021 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

leopard

This is the first time in recent years that a leopard entered Kukunoor forest. (Representational Photo)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A leopard that killed two cows and two calves in Kukunoor forest area of West Godavari district continues to dodge the forest department officials, who have launched a search operation to nab the big cat.

Kukunoor forest range officer Yedukondalu told The New Indian Express that they have installed 25 camera traps and cages in the area where the leopard attacks took place. 

Residents of Koyida, Katkuru and Kavidigundla villages were shocked when they saw the carcasses of cows allegedly killed by a wild animal in their villages. People suspect that a tiger was on the prowl and had informed forest department.

Yedukondalu, however, said they are sure that the wild animal that killed the cattle was not a tiger but a leopard. He appealed to the people not to go into the forest. At Chintalagumpu village, a farmer told the villagers and officials that he had noticed the big cat at a water hole. 

The officials are combing the area and making public announcements asking people not to venture out of their homes at night. This is the first time in recent years that a leopard entered Kukunoor forest. Fear is palpable in Kukunoor and Velerupadu mandals though the forest department personnel are patrolling the area to catch the big cat. 

Forest officials on their toes to catch big cat

Forest officials have installed 25 camera traps and cages in the area where the leopard attacks took place and they are combing the area and making public announcements asking people not to venture out of their homes at night.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Godavari district
India Matters
DGCI has accepted the govt panel's recommendation to grant restricted emergency use authorization to Covishield, Covaxin. (File Photo)
Not so fast: Experts on DCGI nod to Covishield, Covaxin for restricted use 
For representational purposes
Now, booking an LPG refill cylinder just a missed call away
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Logo of Foxconn seen on top of the company's headquarters in New Taipei City, Taiwan. (File | Reuters)
Chennai to be home for 19,000 Foxconn staff; units to come up at SIPCOT

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Staff of a theatre in Tirunelveli sanitising the seats (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
TN government allows 100% seating in theatres ahead of Pongal, experts oppose move
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp