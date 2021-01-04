Search operation underway to nab leopard on prowl in West Godavari district

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: A leopard that killed two cows and two calves in Kukunoor forest area of West Godavari district continues to dodge the forest department officials, who have launched a search operation to nab the big cat.

Kukunoor forest range officer Yedukondalu told The New Indian Express that they have installed 25 camera traps and cages in the area where the leopard attacks took place.

Residents of Koyida, Katkuru and Kavidigundla villages were shocked when they saw the carcasses of cows allegedly killed by a wild animal in their villages. People suspect that a tiger was on the prowl and had informed forest department.

Yedukondalu, however, said they are sure that the wild animal that killed the cattle was not a tiger but a leopard. He appealed to the people not to go into the forest. At Chintalagumpu village, a farmer told the villagers and officials that he had noticed the big cat at a water hole.

The officials are combing the area and making public announcements asking people not to venture out of their homes at night. This is the first time in recent years that a leopard entered Kukunoor forest. Fear is palpable in Kukunoor and Velerupadu mandals though the forest department personnel are patrolling the area to catch the big cat.

Forest officials on their toes to catch big cat

