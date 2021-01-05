STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra police department signs three MoUs for better security

Speaking on the occasion, DGP Sawang said the MoUs are aimed at improving public security as they will help the department adapt to changing trends in criminal activities, and bring down the crime.

The top cop pays floral tributes to police officials who died of Covid-19.

The top cop pays floral tributes to police officials who died of Covid-19. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The first Andhra Pradesh State Police Duty Meet after bifurcation commenced at AR Police Parade Grounds here on Monday. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the event virtually from his Tadepalli camp office, while DGP Gautam Sawang, Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy and Tirupati MLA Bhuman Karunakar Reddy, among other luminaries, were present at the venue. 

Three memorandums of understanding (MOUs) were signed between the police department and premier institutes IIT-Tirupati, IISER-Tirupati and IIIT-Sri City in the presence of the DGP on the first day. Speaking on the occasion, DGP Sawang said the MoUs are aimed at improving public security as they will help the department adapt to changing trends in criminal activities, and bring down the crime rate.

DGP Gautam Sawang receives the ceremonial
guard of honour, in Tirupati.

The pact signed with Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) is for the fields of forensic science and data science in policing, and help the police in crime pattern analysis and capacity building. Indian Institute of Information  & Technology (IIIT) will aid in smart traffic management and cybersecurity architecture to deal with the rising cybercrimes in the state. Also, the department will be equipped with artificial intelligence, internet of things (IoT) and robotics technology.

Meanwhile, Kadapa SP KKN Anbu Rajan held interactive sessions with students, the general public and representatives from Facebook, Whatsapp and Google. Sharing his thoughts, he sensitised the students about the ill effects of online gaming and gambling. 

Exhibition stalls set up at the venue by range officials from several districts showcased the positive impact of Cheruva, Cyber Kavach, Disha Police App and AP Police Seva initiatives in reducing the crime rate. 
Later, specially trained Octopus commandos took part in several exercises.

