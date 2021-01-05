STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra police foil JC brothers' indefinite fast plan

Following clashes between followers of Tadipatri MLA K Pedda Reddy and JC Prabhakar Reddy, after Pedda Reddy went to the house of Prabhakar Reddy for a showdown.

Published: 05th January 2021

JC brothers sought police permission for a protest rally to the MRO office and indefinite fast, but were denied permission. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: Tension prevailed in Tadipatri town of Anantapur district on Monday following the house arrest of JC brothers — Diwakar Reddy and Prabhakar Reddy — by police as a precautionary measure in view of their decision to go on indefinite hunger strike  against the alleged political vendetta by the YSRC government.

Following clashes between followers of Tadipatri MLA K Pedda Reddy and JC Prabhakar Reddy, after Pedda Reddy went to the house of Prabhakar Reddy for a showdown with regard to objectionable posts on social media against his family members, police registered cases against Prabhakar and Pedda Reddy under various Sections of the IPC and SC, ST Atrocities Act.   

JC brothers sought police permission for a protest rally to the MRO office and indefinite fast, but were denied permission. However, the two brothers, who belong to the TDP, announced that they will stage the indefinite fast. 

In order to maintain law and order in Tadipatri, additional police forces have been deployed. Police Act 30 and Sec 144 of IPC were also promulgated on Sunday night.  On Monday morning, when JC Diwakar Reddy tried to march out in a protest from his farm house in Juturu, he was stopped by police. 

At one point, Diwakar Reddy used foul language against a police constable and sub inspector of police. Taking it seriously, DSP A Srinivasulu warned Diwakar Reddy to mind his language and also pulled up the police personnel, who were trying to pacify Diwakar Reddy. 

JC Prabhakar, dressed in black, tried to go out from his residence, but was stopped. Announcing that he would stage a fast at his home, he sat in protest in front of his house. 

​When his wife JC Uma Reddy tried to go to the tahsildar’s office to stage a protest, she was also stopped.  In the afternoon, following pressure from his followers, Prabhakar broke his fast by taking lemon juice.

