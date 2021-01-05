Andhra Pradesh government orders CID to probe temple desecration cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Monday ordered a CID probe into vandalisation of Rama idol in the ancient Ramatheertham temple and Subrahmanyeswara idol in Vinayaka temple in Rajamahendravaram.

​“Taking a serious view of the attacks on temples in the state, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the CID probe into vandalisation of idols. With respect to attack on Ramatheertham temple, the police have intensified investigation and the culprits may be nabbed in a day or two,” said Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao after holding a review meeting on the safety of temples with officials.

DGP Gautam Sawang examines an advanced

weapon at a firearms exhibition at the first

AP Police Duty Meet in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K, EPS)

The announcement came after the Chief Minister called on Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and reportedly informed him about the recent developments in the state with particular reference to the attacks on temples.

Earlier in the day, Jagan alleged that the Opposition was conspiring to divert public attention from a plethora of welfare initiatives of the state government and not even hesitating to create communal disharmony and disturbance with attacks on temples, while inaugurating the first AP Police Duty Meet and IGNITE symposium in Tirupati through a video conference.

“This is a political guerrilla warfare by the opposition and we need to tackle the situation,” he said, advising police higher officials to focus on these issues during IGNITE. The TDP Politburo, on the other hand, expressed serious concern over the ‘unchecked and uncivilised’ attacks on temples in the State and appealed to the Centre to intervene in the matter and restore the trust of Hindus in secularism.

Condemning the attacks on temples, TDP chief and Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu said no one was arrested even after 127 attacks that took place on temples in AP in the past 19 months.

“A CBI inquiry should be conducted into all the temple attacks,’’ he said. However, in his remarks, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy sought to put the Opposition in a spot and cited nine incidents where the launch of a scheme was either preceded or followed by attacks on temples and “false propaganda” on social media.

CM cites nine incidents related to launch of schemes

According to Jagan, the first such incident happened on November 14, 2019 when Manabadi - Nadu Nedu was launched in Ongole. Social media went abuzz with reports that a Durga temple was demolished in Guntur, which later proved to be false.

On January 15, 2020 the Price Stabilisation Fund to benefit farmers was launched. It was followed by vandalisation of 23 idols in Anjaneya temple in Pithapuram, which occurred on January 21.

On February 8, the first Disha police station was inaugurated in the state to prevent crimes against women.

The following week, idols in Venugopala Swamy temple at Rompicherla were vandalised, Suryabhupala Ammavari temple entrance was damaged and the chariot of Prasanna Venkateswara Swamy temple in Nellore was set ablaze. A day before the launch of YSR Sampoorna Poshana on September 6, Antarvedi temple chariot was gutted.

​Two days before the launch of YSR Aasara scheme on September 11, silver lions of Kanaka Durga temple chariot in Vijayawada were stolen.

An idol in Anjaneya temple at Naidupet was vandalised on September 25, three days before the launch of YSR Jala Kala. On October 5, three days before the launch of Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, Sesha Pagada of Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Mantralayam was damaged. Similarly, attacks on Veerabhadra Swamy temple took place when chairpersons of 56 BC Corporations were appointed on October 16.

​When the distribution of house sites for the poor was launched, a false propaganda was unleashed on social media that a cross symbol was found on Tirumala temple. After the launch of the house site distribution programme in Vizianagaram, idols in Ramatheertham and Rajamahendravaram were vandalised, he said.

The CM further pointed out that the attacks on temples and acts of vandalism are being carried out in remote and isolated places. The government like never before, has installed CCTV cameras in 20,000 temples to step up surveillance.

The temples, where the acts of vandalism took place, are not under the control of Endowments Department, he said, pointing out that most of them are under the trusteeship of TDP leaders. Accusing the Opposition of not even sparing temples and god to gain political mileage, Jagan appealed to the people to think who stands to benefit by attacks on temples.

Expressing dismay over some people using god for politics, without any fear and resorting to vandalising idols for creating communal disturbance for their gains, the CM wondered if these people are humans.

“Who will benefit from vandalising idols in temples? Who will benefit from creating a rift between communities and castes? Who will benefit from such a false propaganda targeting religious sentiments? Who is being targeted by these forces? People should observe and understand,” he said.

Jagan reiterated that unlike the TDP regime, which shamelessly asked the Police Department to ignore the wrongs of ruling party members, the YSRC government had directed it to book perpetrators of crime irrespective of the party, status and community.