STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra records 30 per cent rise in revenue collection in third quarter compared to last year

Revenue from liquor stood at a meagre Rs 3,979.55 crore as against the target of Rs 9,137.35 crore in the first three quarters.

Published: 05th January 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

GST

Overall growth of the GST collection by the end of December this fiscal stood at 2.06 per cent. (Express Illustrations)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The revenue collection in the third quarter (October 1 to December 31) of the current fiscal in the State saw an impressive rise. Though there is an overall negative growth rate of 11.82 per cent  at the end of the third quarter of the 2020-2021 fiscal, when compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, there was 30 per cent growth in revenue collection. 

The data of revenue collection by the end of the third quarter accessed by The New Indian Express shows that except in liquor, growth of the remaining categories stood more or less the same as the corresponding period last year. While GST collection recorded 2.06 per cent growth, tax from petroleum products stood 1.21 per cent less and professional tax recorded 3.13 per cent less growth in the first three quarters compared to last year.

Revenue from liquor stood at a meagre Rs 3,979.55 crore as against the target of Rs 9,137.35 crore in the first three quarters. Though the revenue collections were meagre in the first quarter because of the COVID-lockdown, positive signs started in the second quarter and the results became very positive in the third quarter.

With achieving 41.64 per cent jump in GST revenue compared to the third quarter of the previous fiscal, the overall growth of the GST collection by the end of December this fiscal stood at 2.06 per cent. Similarly, petroleum products, liquor and professional tax also registered positive growth rates in the third quarter compared to the corresponding period of the 2019-20 financial year.

Thus, the impressive revenue collections in the third quarter resulted in the overall (GST + petroleum products + liquor + professional tax) achievement target reaching to 73.85 per cent from 45.33 per cent in the first quarter (April to June 2020), thereby reducing the growth rate over the last year to -11.82 per cent.

Chief Commissioner (Commercial Taxes) Peeyush Kumar said the special drive taken up by the department pushed up GST revenue by over Rs 1,000 crore in the third quarter.  He exuded confidence of reaching the annual target by performing well in the last quarter. Stating that AP stood top in the table of collection of GST in South India, he said that while many of the Southern states recorded negative growth from June 2020 to December 2020 compared to the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, AP registered 8.23 per cent growth.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Revenue Andhra Pradesh revenue
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp