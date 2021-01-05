STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arjitha Sevas at Sri Venkateswara temple may resume after winter

With majority of people getting vaccinated during the drive, we can take a decision on resuming Arjitha Sevas, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer said. 

Published: 05th January 2021 08:52 AM

Tirumala Tirupati Temple (File photo )

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams Executive Officer KS Jawahar Reddy has said they will take a decision on resuming Arjitha Sevas at Sri Venkateswara temple after the winter season. 

​The TTD successfully organised Uttara Dwara Darshan for 10 days for the first time in the known history of the temple, providing hassle-free darshan to about five lakh devotees, strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol.

Briefing the media here on Monday, the EO, along with Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, said after assessing the situation post winter, they will resume Arjitha Sevas. The Covid-19 vaccination is likely to be conducted in the next two months. 

With majority of people getting vaccinated during the drive, we can take a decision on resuming Arjitha Sevas, the TTD EO said. 

Papavinasanam route at Tirumala will reopen from today: TTD EO

The restrictions on pilgrims’ visit to Tirumala will continue till the end of winter, they said.

The TTD, however, has decided to reopen Papavinasanam route from Tuesday, following the request from pilgrims, Jawahar Reddy said. The Papavinasanam route was closed in March due to Covid-19. With this decision, devotees can visit various sacred places at Tirumala, including Srivari Padalu, Shila Thoranam and Akash Ganga waterfalls. 

Apart from this, the sub-temples en route will also be kept open for devotees. On the successful conduct of Vaikunta Dwara Darshan from December 25 to January 3, the EO thanked Pedda Jeeyar, Chinna Jeeyar of Tirumala, heads of various mutts and Agama scholars for approving the decision to keep open Vaikunta Dwaram for 10 days. 

The EO also complimented the TTD workforce for ensuring hassle-free darshan to pilgrims with their team work and coordination.A total of 4.26 lakh devotees (excluding employees and their family members) had darshan during the 10 days, who included 4,797 donors and 38,339 virtual seva tickets holders. About 10,725 donors of SRIVANI Trust also had darshan.

The temple Hundi netted Rs 29.09 crore. Of the total two lakh pilgrims, who booked `300 Special Entry Darshan tickets online, 1.83 lakh had darshan. Of the total one lakh free token holders of Tirupati, 90,852 had Vaikunta Dwara Darshan, the EO added.

