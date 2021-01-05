COVID-19 no dampener to Sankranti cockfights in twin Godavari districts

KV S ailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Covid-19 scare is unlikely to have any adverse impact on conduct of cockfights during Sankranti festivities in East and West Godavari district. Cockfight organisers have already started their groundwork for the final three days -- Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma -- when the blood sport reaches its peak.

Police have issued a stern warning that no cockfights will be allowed this Sankranti in view of Covid-19. Generally, the venues of cockfights attract punters in large numbers. Crores of rupees change hands due to large scale betting on cockfights.

As usual cockfights began in the twin Godavari districts with Sankranti nearing despite police raids on organisers. Notwithstanding the claim of some that they are organising cockfights during Sankranti to uphold the tradition, seizure of knives in police raids on fighting arenas is quite common. To evade police raids, some organisers have shifted their cockfight arenas to remote hamlets. Some organisers are said to have got the clandestine support of public representatives to hold cockfights without any hurdles.

Explaining their preparations for cockfights, Bangaru Raju, a trainer, said, “Training of roosters start three months before Sankranti. All steps are taken to ensure that the roosters are fighting fit.” Rajendra Varma, a cockfight enthusiast, said they invest lakhs of rupees on training and feeding of roosters, which are given nutritious diet, including dry fruits.

Though the response from punters to cockfights is lukewarm initially due to Covid-19 this time, the organisers are hopeful that it will reach its peak by Sankranti. West Godavari district Superintendent of Police K Narayana Naik directed police to intensify raids in villages to prevent the conduct of cockfights.

​Bind over cases will be registered against organisers of cockfights, the SP said. In Jangareddygudem, the place where rooster knives are manufactured, the police have started cracking a whip on blacksmiths and bind over cases are being registered against them if they manufacture knives. The police booked 485 cases and arrested 1,247 punters and organisers during raids on cockfights last year.