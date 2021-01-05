STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home delivery of essential commodities in Andhra Pradesh from February 1

 Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the home delivery of essential commodities to ration card holders will commence from February 1.

Andhra Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said the home delivery of essential commodities to ration card holders will commence from February 1. For the home delivery of essential commodities, 9,260 mobile units, a similar number of advanced weighing machines and 2.91 crore non-woven carry bags are ready.The Chief Minister said special vehicles for the home delivery of essential commodities will be launched in the third week of this month and also 10 kg rice bags will be unveiled on the same day. 

This was announced by the Chief Minister at a review meeting on paddy procurement for Kharif 2020-21 and home delivery of essential commodities held at his camp office.  The Chief Minister said mini trucks for distribution of essential commodities were allocated to BCs, Cs, STs, EBCs, Muslim and Christian minorities. As many as 2,333 vehicles are allotted to SCs, 700 to STs, 3,875 to BCs, 1,616 to EBCs, 567 to Muslim minorities and 85 to Christian minorities. 

Of the total cost of the vehicle, 30 per cent subsidy will be provided, and 60 per cent is bank loan and 10 per cent is beneficiary share. “Beneficiaries will be provided loans through their respective corporations, and loan facilitation camps were organised by the State Civil Supplies department in all the districts,’’ Jagan said. On the occasion, the Chief Minister said payments should be made within 15 days after procurement of paddy and the arrears of the farmers for the paddy procured so far should be paid in full by the Sankranti festival. 

The Chief Minister said the bills of paddy procurement should not be kept on hold and directed the officials to procure paddy as per the target for Kharif. Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Special Chief Secretary (Agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah, Civil Supplies Commissioner Kona Shashidhar and other officials were present.

