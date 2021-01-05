Minister Kodali Nani lands in soup over remarks on gambling

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after Opposition TDP levelled allegations that gambling dens run allegedly by Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani) were raided in Gudivada constituency leading to seizure of huge cash on Sunday night, the minister made controversial comments that even if his followers were arrested in the raid, they will be produced in the court, will pay fine and come back.

Responding to a query by mediapersons whether his close followers were caught in Sunday’s raids, Nani retorted, “What will happen if they are caught? Will they be hanged or what? They will pay fine in the court and once again go there (for gambling).’’ In the same breath, he said there is no fear among the people (as the punishment is not stringent) and that is why the State government had brought stringent law to curb gambling.

Asked if he was summoned by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after reports that the gambling den raided by the police belongs to him, Nani said that those who were caught will be left after penalising `100 or more and he need not run to the CM over such a minor issue. He, however, was quick to add that he sought the Chief Minister to give priority to road works in Gudivada.Slamming TDP leaders over levelling allegations against him, Nani said the people of Gudivada constituency are aware that he was the one behind the closure of poker clubs and gambling houses in the constituency.

The minister asserted that the raids were conducted by the SEB, but the TDP leaders are portraying it as their achievement, although it was done by the YSRC government. However, with a section of favoured media, TDP leaders are slinging mud with false allegations, said the minister recalling that former MP Konakalla Narayana had organised gambling at his home itself.

The minister further said that unlike Chandrababu Naidu and Devineni Uma, he didn’t have any need to organise gambling or get involved in it. “Naidu and Uma have a history of living on clubs. Uma collects commissions from Vijayawada and Guntur clubs and shares the profit with Nara Lokesh,” he alleged. He said that the people of Gudivada will not believe the allegations of Opposition.

Meanwhile, responding to the allegations of YSRC leaders organising gambling, Krishna district SP M Ravindranath Babu said they are yet to ascertain who are behind organising the gambling dens. He said a person identified as Potluri Murali was allegedly organising gambling in a big way in the village. “We arrested all the persons found at the den. A case has been registered against them and investigation is on,” said Ravindranath Babu.