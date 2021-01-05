Nara Lokesh consoles family of slain TDP leader, urges cops to release call data

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police probing the murder of TDP leader Puramsetty Ankalu in Dachepalli on Sunday night are yet to make a headway in narrowing down the suspects and the reason for the killing. Police said the assailants after killing Ankalu have taken away the mobile phone of the victim, which is yet to be recovered. A special team has been formed to nab the accused.

Police registered a case based on the complaint filed by the victim’s son Paramjyothi, who alleged the role of YSRC leaders and some police officers.

“In the complaint, political differences were mentioned as the reason for the killing. However, we are yet to arrive at a conclusion as to whether the victim was killed owing to political differences or financial issues,’’ Dachepalli Rural CI Koteswara Rao said.

Meanwhile, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh visited Dachepalli and consoled the family members of Ankalu. Later, addressing the media, he said in the past 19 months, four TDP leaders were murdered in Palnadu. He demanded to include Dachepalli SI Balanagireddy’s name in the FIR and also to release the call data of Ankalu and the SI in order to find out the real culprit.

On the other hand, Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy condemned the murder of Ankalu.

“The allegations against me of being involved in this murder are completely false,’’ he said and added that the persons against whom the complaint was lodged were with him from 5:30 pm to 7.00 pm in a public meeting and showed the pictures of the meeting to the press.

​The MLA requested the police to investigate the case in a transparent manner.