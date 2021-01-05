New cases drop to 128 in Andhra Pradesh, 252 more recover in last 24 hours

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The coronavirus tally in the state grew by just 128 new infections on Monday. In the same period, 252 patients were discharged from hospitals and home isolation after which the total number of recoveries climbed to 8,73,149 out of the 8,83,210 cases reported so far.

The Covid-19 toll rose by three to 7,118 as Chittoor, Nellore and Srikakulam reported one casualty each. Andhra Pradesh, as on Monday, has an active caseload of 2,943.

According to the latest media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, AP, however, conducted only 29,714 confirmatory tests, which included 9,034 Rapid Antigen tests, in the 24 hours ending Monday 9.00 am.

After 1.20 crore sample tests, the gross confirmed positives touched 8,83,210 with an overall positivity rate of 7.36 per cent, the bulletin added.

None of the 13 districts reported over 21 new cases even as seven others recorded under 10 positives each. While Chittoor saw the highest single-day surge followed by 19 in East Godavari and 15 each in Guntur and Krishna districts in the 24 hours, the lowest spike of just one infection was reported from Vizianagaram.

With the fresh additions, East Godavari has a caseload of 1,23,785, West Godavari 93,927, Chittoor 86,325, Guntur 74,872 and Anantapur 67,397.

​The least number of active cases are in Vizianagaram (35), followed by Srikakulam (63) and Kurnool district (72); while the highest in Krishna (501), followed by Guntur (478), Nellore (437) and East Godavari (334).

