STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ramatheertham temple will be renovated: Andhra government 

Stating that the issue is sensitive in nature, the minister appealed to the BJP leaders, who are planning to stage a protest at Ramatheertham, to withdraw the decision.  

Published: 05th January 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th January 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Ministers Vellampalli Sreenivas and Botcha Satyanarayana visit Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram.

Ministers Vellampalli Sreenivas and Botcha Satyanarayana visit Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has announced that Ramatheertham temple in Vizianagaram will be renovated with modern facilities to provide a comfortable darshan for pilgrims from across the country.  An idol of the temple was vandalised by unidentified miscreants a few days ago. 

Speaking to mediapersons on Monday after a high-level meeting with endowment department officials on the measures to be taken to prevent attacks on temples in the State and also on the consecration of Srirama idol at Ramatheertham temple, he said the endowments department would bear the entire cost of the renovation works. 

​ALSO READ | BJP, Jana Sena plan ‘massive’ protest at Ramatheertham, slam government & TDP

“I discussed the issue with Agama advisors and sought advice from TTD over the renovation of the temple. Once a clear picture emerges, a decision will be taken in 2-3 days and construction work will commence immediately,” he said. 

Stating that the issue is sensitive in nature, the minister appealed to the BJP leaders, who are planning to stage a protest at Ramatheertham on Tuesday, to withdraw the decision.  

“It is a small place and I request the BJP leaders not to disturb peace in that region and create inconvenience to people,” he said. Stating that Sita Rama Temple in APSRTC bus station in Vijayawada, which was vandalised on Sunday, was constructed and managed by TNTUC, a frontal organisation of the TDP, the minister sought to know why Chandrababu Naidu failed to ask his men to ensure security in the temples managed by them.

He said in eight places, temples under the endowment department were vandalised and some culprits in those cases were apprehended. Police have registered 88 cases over attacks on temples, including those done by treasure hunters. A total 159 people were arrested and some of them were convicted and sentenced to two years in jail.  

“At the time of the Antarvedi arson incident, the department mapped 57,584 temples and 3,618 were equipped with CCTV cameras (13,166 cameras). Later, 11,577 more temples were equipped with 39,076 CCTV cameras. Guidelines with regard to security have been formulated for temples under endowments department as well as private managements,” he said. 

‘Temple politics for bypoll’

Asserting that temples demolished by the Naidu government in Vijayawada will be reconstructed, he accused TDP, BJP and Janasena of playing ‘temple’ politics with an eye on local elections and the Tirupati bypoll. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vellampalli Srinivas Ramatheertham temple TTD
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Different Oxford jab dosing for tests and actual rollout in India
Karnataka medical staff wary of jab, raise concerns over lack of data
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addressed the virtual Convocation of Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research on Monday
Centre taking up massive project to vaccinate nation: Harsh Vardhan
Representational Image. (File Photo)
You'll be shocked to know how many babies were born on New Year!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
We plan to achieve ‘One Nation, One Gas Grid': PM Modi
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine by January 13, says Health Ministry
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke Awards South 2020 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from Kollywood, Tollywood, Mollywood and Sandalwood.
Ajith Kumar to Mohanlal: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke South Awards 2020 winners
'Brexit' has become a reality following negotiations that almost took four years. When the Premier League transfer window opened, it was one like never before as players coming from European Union member countries will face restrictions and qualifying sys
Explained: What is GBE & how will Brexit impact the Premier League transfer market?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp