Rayalseema association demands Krishna River Management Board office in Kurnool

Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi leader Bojja Dasarath Reddy said Kurnool is the point of entry of Krishan River in Andhra Pradesh.

Krishna river

Krishna river (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Rayalaseema Saguneeti Sadhana Samithi (RSSS) president Bojja Dasarath Reddy has taken strong exception to the move of the state government to locate Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) office at Vishakapatnam. As per the Sri Bagh Pact, the KRMB state head office must be located in Kurnool, he said.

Addressing the media at his office in Nandyal on Monday, the RSSS leader said Kurnool is the point of entry of Krishan River in Andhra Pradesh. Srisailam reservoir is the first project on Krishna river, he pointed out. 

“As per Provision 85(2) of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014, the headquarters of the KRMB shall be located in Andhra Pradesh. Kurnool district is a suitable place to establish the board office because Srisailam reservoir is located between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and it has the nearest place for officials from both the States to discuss the sharing of water and other issues related to Krishna River,” he observed. 

Meanwhile, BJP State secretary N Ramesh Naidu has also criticised the state government’s proposal to have KRMB office at Visakhapatnam rather than in Kurnool. He called CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy a “traitor of Rayalaseema”.

