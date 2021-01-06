Active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh at 3,000 as new positives outdo recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday recorded more number of new Covid-19 infections than recoveries after a few days’ gap.





From the 51,420 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Tuesday 9.00 am, 377 tested positive even as 278 patients were discharged from hospitals and home isolation.

According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room, the highest single-day spike of 82 cases was reported from Chittoor district, followed by 66 and 60 in Krishna and Guntur, respectively.

The surge in the remaining districts was less than 50 cases each, with the lowest of five in Kurnool.

Prakasam and Vizianagaram also saw their tallies grow by single digits.

Higher new cases took the active caseload past 3,000, again even as the overall recoveries climbed to 8.73 lakh. Four districts have less than 100 active cases each with the lowest of 39 in Vizianagaram and the highest of 529 in Krishna.

Meanwhile, four more patients succumbed to the disease on Friday. The Covid-19 toll rose to 7,122 after Chittoor, Guntur, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts reported one casualty each. Chittoor, which has reported over 85,000 cases till now, also has the highest number of fatalities (845), followed by 667 each in Krishna and Guntur.

On the other hand, Vizianagaram, which has the lowest overall caseload, has reported the lowest number of deaths due to Covid-19 (238) in the state.