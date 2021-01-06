STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh police deny Singarayakonda temple vandalisation

The temple authorities used to renovate the temple arch constructed some 20 years ago at the time of Brahmotsavam every year collecting donations from philanthropists.

Published: 06th January 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2021 08:39 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

The arms of Narasimha Swamy and Goddess Lakshmi had fallen down due to corrosion only. (Representational Image)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Tension prevailed for a while at Singarayakonda, the abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimhaswamy when the hand of the Lord’s idol in the arch, leading to the historic temple in Prakasam district, was found broken on Tuesday.

Agitated devotees in large numbers thronged the temple, to see the damaged structure. 

A posse of police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area and restored order.

The temple was built during the reign of Vijayanagara emperor Sri Krishnadevaraya and the same was renovated from time to time thereafter. 

The temple authorities used to renovate the temple arch constructed some 20 years ago at the time of Brahmotsavam every year collecting donations from philanthropists.

But they could not do so last year as the annual festival was not held as Covid-induced lockdown was in force, temple executive officer Bairagi said. 

The arms of Narasimha Swamy and Goddess Lakshmi had fallen down due to corrosion only. 

"This is not the handiwork of any miscreants," he added.Meanwhile, Additional Superintendent of Police B Ravichandra warned of stern action against those spreading rumours about the incident.

