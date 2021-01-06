Andhra Pradesh police ink pacts with APSSDC, IIDT on day 2 of State Police Duty Meet

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: DGP Gautam Sawang termed it a historic moment for the police department to have signed back to back MoUs with centres of excellence such as IIT-Tirupati, IISER, Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation (APSSDC) and International Institute of Digital Technologies (IIDT), Tirupati.

The DGP felt that partnerships with such premier institutions will help enhance the technical skills of cops in the digital era where change is constant.

​“Unlike in the past, the police personnel have to constantly learn and strive to equip themselves with the latest technological advancements to effectively tackle cybercrimes which have been on the rise globally,” Gautam Sawang said on the second day of the State Police Duty Meet.

Pointing out that the AP police department has won 108 awards and has been constantly adopting the latest technologies in effectively tackling crime, the DGP called upon the state police to build their competency levels.

Meanwhile, as part of Ignite: 2021, a special session on the recent trends in cybercrimes and security was held on Tuesday morning.

Railways DGP Ch D Tirumala Rao called upon the youngsters to update their knowledge on the recent trends in cybercrimes and security to protect themselves as well as their loved ones.

Cybercrimes SP GR Radhika shared her insights on the recent trends in cybercrimes and how the miscreants have been constantly on the prowl to trap the vulnerable online.